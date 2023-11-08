Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/8?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about the other two spin-offs in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Of course, we do think that there’s a demand to see more of the shows and soon! Just think about some of the cliffhangers and beyond just the, the potential for all three series to nail some big stuff coming up.

Of course, this is where we do have to share at least a little bit of bad news: These three series are not on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that filming has yet to begin for any of the series yet! The WGA strike made it so that scripts were not written for a long time and in the midst of all that, the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

The good news is that there’s at least some optimism that we’re going to be able to get the entire Chicago franchise back on the air at some point in the first couple of months in 2024, and we hope that all three shows kick off in some sort of awesome way. After all, we do think that the powers-that-be here are well-aware of the fact that there are people who have been waiting a long time to see these shows, and we really hope that there’s a chance that they each deliver something outstanding.

OF course, we do think that each show could have an addition or two, even if it’s a recurring guest star.

If there is one thing we’re not currently expecting…

We’ve said this before, but we would be really surprised in the event that we see some sort of epic, three-part crossover. With the compressed schedule right now, it’s hard to imagine that there will be room for such an opportunity.

