Chicago Fire season 12: Taylor Kinney returning; questions remain

As we prepare to check out Chicago Fire season 12 over on NBC, there are a number of questions about Taylor Kinney’s future.

Are we happy to have answers on that? Let’s just say that the answer is an overwhelming yes. According to a report from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see the longtime series regular back in some capacity at the start of the season.

However, here is where the mystery comes into play. There is no guarantee that Kinney will be back as a regular, and nor can we say how many episodes he will be a part of. At the very least, though, it does seem as though Stella Kidd’s attempts to track down the character will be a success.

Here is where we have a long talk about reality within the world of One Chicago. We have seen this time and time again, but we have seen Wolf Entertainment operate from a position of “everyone is expendable” as they work to both cut costs and accommodate actors who may want to move on to other things after years working long hours. We’ve seen Chicago Fire lose Jesse Spencer already, and Chicago Med said goodbye to Nick Gehlfuss at the end of the season 8 finale. Meanwhile, Chicago PD is going to be losing Tracy Spiridakos after the upcoming season 11. The only full-time cast member in this world we think is completely indispensable is Mariska Hargitay. At this point, we can’t imagine SVU without her.

If Kelly is ever written out of the firefighter drama full-time, let’s just hope that the ending makes sense. We want to see this guy happy, especially when you consider just how much adversity he has battled over the years and what he has done to make it to the other side.

