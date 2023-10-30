Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: Signs of progress

We know that we’ve been waiting for a good while now to see Chicago Fire season 12 premiere on NBC, but are we moving in the right direction? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there are some positive signs.

For those who have not heard, the biggest reason for uncertainty about the future of the firefighter show, at least for now, is what is going on when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA strike. We are still in a spot where there is no clear resolution here, but there has been some signs of progress. Within that, we are cautiously optimistic that within the next several days, we’re going to see at least some sort of tentative end.

After all, if that happens, there’s a good chance that the producers and the folks at NBC could really get the ball rolling on whatever is going to be coming up next. The hope is that there will be thirteen episodes for season 12, and that there is a ton of story that can be crammed in at this point. Just remember that season 11 ended with some massive cliffhangers. We still need to figure out what the future holds for Brett and Casey and beyond that, Mouch’s life is on the line! This is a show that likes to make big swings, so don’t be surprised if there are more here.

For the time being, though, we suggest that you simply cross your fingers that the actors get the fair deal that they’ve been fighting for — this is a situation that should have been resolved months ago and yet, here we are at the end of October. We’re still hoping for a premiere date in late January / early February for the entire Chicago universe, so we will cross our fingers and see if that happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire right now, including other details about what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere on NBC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







