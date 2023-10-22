Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: New January optimism?

Is there another reason for hope now when it comes to Chicago Fire season 12 over on NBC? Let’s just say that anything is possible!

At this point a week ago, we’ll be honest in saying that we did not think that a January 2024 start for the firefighter drama was looking realistic at all. After all, just remember a few different things here! A lot of the show’s immediate future right now hinges on the state of things amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, and there has not been a tremendous amount of progress when it comes to that for a good while now.

However, here is the potential light at the end of the tunnel. For those who are unaware, there are more talks set between the actors of SAG-AFTRA and the streamers and studios on Tuesday, which is the most substantial sign of progress we’ve seen in a while when it comes to ending the strike. There is no guarantee that this will result in a fair deal, but we want to be optimistic here.

After all, shouldn’t the studios feel a vast sense of urgency at the moment? Unless a new deal is reached within the next few weeks, it will be harder to envision that One Chicago is going to be able to find its way back on the air before February. You need to get an episode or two potentially in the can before Thanksgiving rolls around. We know that this does amplify a little bit of the pressure on the AMPTP and honestly, there should be pressure. Just think about it this way — this is a group that has had an extremely long period of time to strike an agreement and have discussions. Yet, they waited for a really long time to even get talks back underway!

For the time being, all we can really do on the outside is support the actors, and also hope that we start to get closer to something fair happening very soon.

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire season 12 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

