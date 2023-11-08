Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Bowie Jane’s fate sealed?

Are now diving into the evening of day 98 in the Big Brother 25 house, so do we have any clarity at all on the final two?

For those who did miss the news a little bit earlier in the day, here is what we can tell you for the time being: Jag won part 2 of the final Head of Household. Since Matt won the first part, the two will face off now to win part 3 on Thursday night. One of them will win and with that, have a really tough decision on their hands — do you ride things out with the other Minuteman, or make a bigger move and decide to take Bowie Jane?

Well, for the time being, we can say that there isn’t all that much evidence on the live feeds to make us thing that Matt or Jag will be taking Bowie. There has never been that much evidence that Matt really wanted to take her to the final two, so that’s not something that we are really considering too seriously. (Watch it happen now.)

As for Jag, things are more complicated given that he does have a final two deal with Bowie and Matt. However, the way that he spoke a little bit about his partnership with Matt tonight in the episode makes us think that he may not be comfortable cutting him on Thursday, either.

This is, of course, where things get a little bit dodgy — there is a pretty good chance that Jag costs himself the game, but he may not care that much at the end of the day. Or, at least he’s so high on his own game that he thinks it doesn’t matter. We just think that there is some flexibility for Bowie to make it to the final two, even though it feels impossible for her to win.

