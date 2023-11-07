Big Brother 25 spoilers: The jury gets messages from home!

For everyone wondering whether or not tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode was going to make you emotional, here’s your answer.

During the upcoming installment on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see some members of the jury get messages from home. Why not all of them? Well, we imagine that this was taped back when America, Cory, Blue, and Cameron were the only four people in the jury house. Cirie, ironically, had a message from home the entirety of the time Jared was in the game. (Unfortunately, he hurt more than helped at the end of the day.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full video preview for some of these messages, and there are some genuinely sweet messages in here. Cory’s dad indicates that #Americory is the official ‘ship name for the two of them, and his mom indicates strongly that they hate the mustache. Meanwhile, you can see Cameron get emotional after hearing from his daughter.

We know that at some point, we are also going to have a chance to see the remaining players in the house also get messages from home. (If Matt’s is from Reilly, we expect that much of BB Twitter is going to burn.) We are also going to be seeing part 1 of the final Head of household Competition play out, which you already know the answer to if you have been watching the live feeds.

While we are writing this, our presumption is that part 2 is playing out — just remember that the finale for Big Brother 25 is going to arrive on CBS this Thursday.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 25 now, including other details on the live feeds

Do these messages get you more interested at all in tonight’s Big Brother 25, even with a lack of other substantial content?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







