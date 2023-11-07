Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: What’s production waiting for?

We are making it closer to the end of day 97 within the Big Brother 25 house — and yea, things still feel pretty strange. After all, the second part of the final Head of Household competition has not happened yet, and that of course begs the question as to what exactly is going on here. Is there a clear plan? We sure hope so, but we will have to wait and see on that.

Here’s the weirdest thing to us — even though there’s a new episode tomorrow night, it feels like production has done nothing over the past several hours to get a lot of content together for it. If they have, the players on the feeds are saying next to nothing about it.

Game-wise, the final three of Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane continue to gas one another up. They are convinced that they are the “good guys” of the season and that everyone else was wicked. Matt is still talking about how much of a snake America was. Also, the three are completely helpless without Felicia within the game to cook for him. Honestly, it’s pretty darn embarrassing at this point.

The biggest question we still want answered

Will Matt and Jag cut each other? We know that Jag and Bowie do have that final two deal, so there is a definite chance of that. However, Jag also backed away from cutting Matt when he had a golden opportunity to do so yesterday. Because of this, Matt won the first part of the final HoH and is guaranteed to have a chance at part 3 on Thursday. If he wins that, there is a really good chance that he wins the game.

