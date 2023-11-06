Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The HoH, part 2 waiting game

We’re now deep into the afternoon within the Big Brother 25 house on day 97 — so when’s the next competition?

Well, we will admit that when the live feeds were down for a significant chunk of the day, we were hoping that this was some sort of sign that the competition was happening. There are some other events that matter here, including the recap segment that needs to be taped for tomorrow night and some videos from family. However, by the time feeds came back this afternoon, Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane were not discussing any of this.

For the time being, the only thing that we can say with complete confidence is that the second part of the final HoH Competition has yet to transpire, as Bowie Jane and Jag are each talking about needing to win it. They both are still stressed and preparing for it, as Matt can sit back knowing that he won part one.

Matt and Jag did have a brief conversation here about the two of them continuing to work together until final two, but they may also just be covering their own butts no matter what. It was one thing for Jag to not cut Matt for Felicia, who he hasn’t played with all that much this season. Given that he already has a final two with Bowie Jane, however, his sentiment could be a little bit different.

In general, though, the state of the house is strange — it doesn’t seem like anyone had a celebratory meal for a recap segment, and nobody is talking about family videos. Yet, something had to happen to make tomorrow night’s show have some content, right?

