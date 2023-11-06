Big Brother 25: Was Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon evicted?

Did tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode prove to be the end of the road for Matt Klotz within the game? We know that for a lot of the season, he looked like a favorite to win. He had a great social game, won a few competitions, and was pretty well insulated for a good chunk of the season.

However, sometimes this show is about winning the right competitions at the right time, especially when you are a threat. Matt was not eligible to play in the Head of Household Competition and beyond just that, he lost the final four Power of Veto to Jag. Over the past few days we have seen Jag struggle a lot with whether or not to evict his friend from the game, but he also knows one thing above all else: Matt’s the far bigger threat. He wants to win the game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

We went into this episode expecting Jag to make the big move, but with him being the only person to vote, it felt silly to assume anything. We just knew that moving forward, Jag would have to feel confident of his chances against Bowie Jane and Felicia in part 1 of the final Head of Household. That would allow him to then compete in part 3 and if he wins that, he has a really good chance of winning the game. The only thing really stopping him there is a little randomness that can happen with that competition.

If Jag evicts Matt…

How will Matt take it? That was the biggest question mark that we had. Did we really need to ask it, though?

As it turns out, no

Felicia is evicted from the game. Jag made that decision based on loyalty, and felt like as a person this was something he had to do.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 25 right now, including other discussion on the feeds

What did you think about tonight’s Big Brother 25 eviction for Matt Klotz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







