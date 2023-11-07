The Voice 24 video: Tanner Massey, Chechi Sarai and Rudi face off

Tonight on The Voice 24, the Knockout Rounds are going to continue with Tanner Massey, Chechi Sarai and Rudi. Want to learn more?

Well, the folks over at NBC have released a new sneak preview at the performances to come and suffice it to say, there’s some pretty good stuff in here. All three performers are going to put their all into this, but it’s complicated given that they are all bringing entirely different stuff to the table vocally.

Head over here if you want to watch the three performances, and moving forward, we’ll give you our brief assessment of what they’ve done.

Tanner, “In My Blood” – This is probably the biggest surprise of the three performances, mostly in terms of the emotional connection and what he brings to the table here. We’d love to say that he has delivered a lot of the goods here, and he’s certainly made things more interesting as a raw talent.

Chechi, “Never Can Say Goodbye” – Niall questions the Gloria Gaynor song choice and while you can say it’s not as modern as the other performances, we do really think that it is pretty darn fantastic. She’s got the best vocal ability of the three and that probably goes a long way here.

Rudi, “Smokin Out the Window” – Creatively, this was the biggest swing of the three and she has the most pop-star potential. We’ll admit that we’ve been partial to Rudi since she was on Listen to Your Heart, the super-bizarre Bachelor Nation show that only ran for a season. She was legitimately good here, but will it be enough?

Honestly, this is one of those rare battles where you could make a case for any of them. Tanner may have the most superstar potential, but we think that Rudi is closer to being there right now and if you’re looking for a pure vocalist, you have to go with Chechi.

Are you rooting for Tanner Massey, Chechi Sarai or Rudi moving into The Voice 24 tonight?

