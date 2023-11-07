The Voice 24: Mara Justine sings ‘Without You’ in Knockouts

We had a feeling that the end of The Voice 24 was going to be something special, and you have Mara Justine to thank for that.

First things first, remember this: She chose one of the most challenging songs imaginable in “Without You” — in particular the Mariah Carey version. This is one of those songs where you need to be able to BELT in order to make something happen, as there are some enormous notes that are pretty darn impossible for just about any normal person to hit.

Luckily, this is where we remind you that Mara Justine is not a normal person. She has an incredible range and honesty, she needed that in order to tackle that vocal. The fact that she performed last for John Legend in the Knockout was evidence as to what we were going to get here.

The real question here was simply whether or not John was going to keep her — or, if she was going to be stolen by someone else. We didn’t think there was any universe in which she ended up being eliminated here. We mostly just felt bad here for Caleb or Kaylee for having to compete with that, given that all three were pretty good. If they were separated within different Knockouts or had different coaches, there is a legitimate chance that we may have had a different result here.

Is the bar set high for the rest of the Knockouts?

We do tend to think so, mostly because the level of singing feels higher than what we’ve seen in the past and honestly, that’s not something that we expected. More than anything else, we just want a winner for this season that can actually matter down the road, and that’s not something we get all the time.

The crazy thing here is that Mara wasn’t picked by John. Instead, she was stolen at the end of the episode!

What do you think about Mara Justine’s performance at the end of The Voice 24?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

