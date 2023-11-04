The Voice 24: Huntley and Brailey Lenderman sing ‘Holy My Hand’

As we prepare for Monday night’s new The Voice 24 episode, are you ready to see Huntley and Brailey Lenderman perform? NBC has unveiled a new sneak preview for the battle round performance between the two, as they take on Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand” for Team Niall.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what the two are talking about here as they bust out a pretty excellent rendition of the song. While we’d say that Brailey has the bigger range of the two, Huntley has the more distinctive voice of the two. He sounds like a guy who could anchor a Southern rock band right now, straight off the show, without any problem in the world.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we do think that this (once again) comes down to personal preference. Gwen Stefani even says in the critique after that he could end up winning the whole show, and we can’t say that we disagree on that in some sort of extreme way. To us, the larger question here is whether or not he’s going to be able to keep that momentum going — we do know that he’s got a great coach in Niall who has won the show recently, so is that fan base there behind the scenes that will work to naturally support him. We certainly do think that this is going to matter a lot at the end of the day.

It’s probably reckless to say, but at this point we’re feeling like the outcome of this The Voice battle is cemented: Huntley is going to win. The larger question to us is whether or not Brailey is going to have a second chance in any other way. At this point, we are willing to go out on a limb here and say that she is really just a victim of bad luck in this instance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

