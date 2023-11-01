The Voice 24: Mara Justine, Claudia B. rock Battle Rounds

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 24 episode, we had a chance to see Mara Justine and Claudia B. square off on Team Legend. This was certainly one of those performances that, from the first moment, we thought that there would be a steal.

So, with that being said, did it actually happen? Well, let’s start with the performance here first and foremost. The song here was “Son of a Preacher Man,” which is a great choice in that you can apply a lot of different genres to it. Sure, it’s got soulful vibes, but you could also incorporate country, rock, or even pop in here depending on the way in which you decide to deliver some of the vocals. This was a funky sort of arrangement that allowed the two of them to really deliver, and they did have a really good perspective on things entering it!

Sure, we believe that Mara and Claudia are very-much aware of the fact that only one of them will advance with John to the next round, but they can also still get the approval of the other coaches! There is a lot of value still in that, so why not keep fighting?

Based on the screen time that she’s had this season, plus a really memorable audition, it was our feeling that we were going to see Mara advance on Team Legend. That turned out to be the case here! She still just has a lot of untapped potential here.

So did Claudia move forward with a steal?

Well, let’s just say that there was almost no time wasted there! Niall swept in immediately and with that, Claudia has a team moving forward that she can feel really great about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Voice 24 right now, including other battles from this season

What did you think about Mara Justine and Claudia B.’s battle at the end of The Voice 24 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







