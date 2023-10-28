The Voice 24 video: Kaylee Shimizu, Elizabeth Evans sing ‘traitor’

As many of you are more than likely aware already, you are going to see another new episode of The Voice 24 on NBC on Monday night. Want to see a battle in advance featuring Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans of Team John Legend?

Earlier today, the network released an official sneak peek (watch here) for the latest edition of the Battle Rounds, and it features these two doing whatever they can in order to impress on the Olivia Rodrigo song “traitor.” It makes at least some sense to pair them together, if for no other reason than they could each excel in pop music down the road and clearly, John is looking to give them current songs to see how they will sound within the current music landscape.

As for which one of them could end up advancing, this is where things do get a little bit close. There is a reason why NBC releases some of the specific sneak previews that they do for given episodes — namely, they want to give you some of the performances that feel the most like close calls and could go either way.

Here is where we see it — if you are selecting someone to advance here based almost entirely on vocal range, you have to go with Kaylee. She’s got some incredible runs and high notes! Meanwhile, Elizabeth feels like she’s got a really unique sound and there is a chance that she could carve out a really unique spot in the industry. We don’t necessarily think that this is something that would happen for her until after the show, but she could get well on her way to making good connections here.

For now, let’s just keep crossing our fingers and hoping for great things!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Voice, including some other battle round performances

Going into this performance on The Voice 24 Monday night, do you think that Kaylee Shimizu or Elizabeth Evans is going to win?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







