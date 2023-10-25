The Voice 24: Mac Royals & Rachele Nguyen battle; plus, a steal!

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 24 episode, we saw a big-time battle between Mac Royals & Rachele Nguyen. Not only that, but a dramatic steal at the end of it!

Let’s just start here with the fact that “How Deep Is Your Love” is a heck of a difficult song to do, given that there are a lot of sustained notes — also, you have to make sure that the chemistry is there for a duet! Both performers have a different sound, but they blended it really well. This was one of those performances where, almost from the start, you could assume that there was going to be some sort of dramatic steal at the end of it … and there was.

First and foremost, we should note that Reba McEntire actually chose Rachele to move forward in the competition. We understand the choice but, at the end of the day, we also could have seen her go in a different direction. Remember here that Mac is incredibly versatile with a lot of what he brings to the table and beyond just that, he was also really memorable in the blind auditions! Just remember for a moment here that he picked Reba, in part, because of his family’s history watching her show.

Luckily, we are here to rejoice in the fact that Mac also gets another chance to move forward in the competition, as he is now firmly a part of team John Legend. While it remains to be seen exactly how far he’s going to go with him as a mentor, there is still that high ceiling. It really will just come down to whether or not we’re going to have a chance to see him have the right songs at the right time — and, of course, the support from America in the live shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

