Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10 run time: A look ahead

As we prepare to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10 on AMC this weekend, why not have a chat about run time? We know that one of the things that has been here throughout the bulk of the final season is some variance on episode length, and here we are to have that discussion all over again.

As some of you may know already, the title for episode 10 is “Keeping Her Alive.” On paper, we tend to think that this could be a reference to Alicia … or maybe that’s just what we want as someone desperate to still have her involved in this season in some shape or form.

Anyway, early listings for this episode suggest that we are going to see about 70 minutes of content once you factor in commercials. Sometimes, we can get a little bit frustrated with episodes dragging the story on too long but honestly, we really do think it’s essential here. It has to be when you consider where we are! There is nothing that we want more than to have a proper conclusion for a lot of these characters, especially since we have gone on a pretty long and incredible journey with them already.

Personally, we also do prefer that original characters like Madison and Strand get a little more of the spotlight just on the basis of how much we’ve invested in them. Sure, we want good endings for some of the other characters, as well, but we tend to think that more of that will come over time.

If you haven’t seen the description yet for this episode, go ahead and take a look below:

Madison makes a discovery that could lead her to the answers she seeks.

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

