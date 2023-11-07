Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11: Last before finale

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11 is coming to AMC in just under two weeks, and this one is critical. After all, we are talking here about the penultimate episode of the series, and whatever transpires will carry over directly to the finale.

So what makes this story stand out? Well, based on the preliminary information we have at present, Troy Otto will still be alive at this point — not only that, but we are going to be gearing up for a big-time battle like no other.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11 synopsis below in its totality:

Troy leads the horde, and they surround the walls of PADRE; Madison and her folks fight to survive and save what remains.

The title for this episode is “Fighting Like You” … but who is the “you” at the center of this equation? Maybe this is one of those questions that really does not need much of an answer, but we can’t help but be curious about it on some level! We do tend to think that this is one of those installments where we could lose someone as the stage is set further for the finale. At the very least, that is something that makes a certain element of sense.

Above all else…

We really just hope that the final episodes do connect themselves more to the origin of the series. Sure, we recognize that Fear the Walking Dead has suffered from a number of storytelling miscues over the years, but they have done at least a few things right when it comes to honoring the past. Let’s hope that stays the case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

