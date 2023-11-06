Claim to Fame season 3: Is renewal official yet at ABC?

We certainly know that there is a demand out there to see a Claim to Fame season 3 on ABC down the road. Are we going to see it happen?

First and foremost, we should note that we’d love nothing more than to dive into this world once more, as this has quickly become one of our favorite reality competition shows out there. Sure, it has a classic guessing-game aspect to it that has long been a part of shows like To Tell the Truth and The Masked Singer, but you are also adding in here some strategic elements like what you see with The Mole and Big Brother. You have to figure out not only who the celebrity relatives are for some of the other contestants — but, at the same time also try your best to determine how to stay alive and make sure that you are not guessed along the way.

So can we breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to a season 3 as of yet? Unfortunately, not so much. As TV Insider has reported, there have been some casting emails sent out as of late in regards to a new season. However, ABC has yet to officially renew it. This is not too much of a surprise, as they often wait several months before deciding on the fate of their summer series. Also, it is fairly common for casting to happen prior to a renewal taking place. The big question mark for now is simply when ABC will make a move.

For now, we are very much optimistic about the show’s chances. Claim to Fame is one of the few reality competition shows to have overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. Also, season 2 produced a great competition and a few surprising moments, including Tom Hanks’ niece having an epic meltdown after being the first person eliminated.

