Claim to Fame season 2 finale: Monay is JB Smoove’s daughter?

Entering tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 finale, we certainly felt like Monay could very well be the winner. What was the biggest reason for that? Well, it was rather simple: Nobody had been able to guess her celebrity relative yet!

Perhaps more so than any other contestant on the show, this one was really all about whether or not people had seen a pretty singular work in Curb Your Enthusiasm. If they had, then everyone would know that this was JB Smoove. If they hadn’t, then they would probably not be able to figure things out. Luckily for Monay, it didn’t appear that anyone had seen it.

Also, add to this her remarkable knowledge of celebrities! She had shown herself to be a pretty formidable opponent for a good chunk of the season.

