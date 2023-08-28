Claim to Fame season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s season 2 finale over on ABC, can you anticipate a Claim to Fame season 3 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road for the reality competition show?

We don’t want to beat around the bush here: We 100% want to see it back for another batch of episodes. This is one of the few competition shows out there from the past few years that has felt truly refreshing and original. It has a great guessing-game component to it for both contestants and viewers alike, but also fantastic hosts in Kevin and Franklin Jonas who understand the tone and style of the show. It is really fun, but also still strategic. You also tend to learn a little bit more about celebrities through their relatives. Isn’t there a lot to be said about that?

For the time being, though, we should note that nothing has been finalized at ABC. There are reasons to have some hope, mostly because the series actually improved in live total viewers versus season 1. It also is well-liked by critics, and that’s not something that you can say about a lot of shows within this genre. The network doesn’t have to rush anything along here, but we do tend to think that we’ll hear something, one way or another, over the next several months.

So when could a hypothetical season 3 premiere? Odds are, you are going to be stuck waiting for a good while, as frustrating as that is to say at the moment. This is one of those shows that functions the best when it is on in the summer, and the only way in which we see something different happening is if the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes go on for some extreme period of time.

Does anything need to change?

If anything, we’d just make it so that some of the celebrities are a tiny bit harder to guess — but we understand that this is subjective, and really different depending on who you are and your knowledge of show business.

Do you want to see a Claim to Fame season 3 renewal over at ABC?

