The Boys season 4: Where is the new Black Noir?

The Boys season 4 is coming in a little over a month, and there is so much for us to be excited about. How can we not be? There is action, drama, a lot of humor, and new faces.

Then, there is a mixture of both old and new faces. The Black Noir questions are out there already. After all, the original version of the character is gone — Homelander killed him at the end of last season, and Irving is not coming back.

With that being said, Nate Mitchell is still coming back, and he is also still going to play Black Noir! This was not mentioned in the trailer, but there is a new man inhabiting the suit, and he will have his own unique personality. The public will never know the distance, but the Seven? That’s a totally different story.

While we cannot speak to whether or not the new Noir is going to be a central figure throughout a lot of the upcoming episodes, don’t be shocked here if he still has at least some sort of role to play coming up. After all, there should be opportunities to see the distinction between old and new, and we also do want to know where this particular guy was found.

Beyond the “new” Noir

The upcoming season is also going to be featuring new characters in Firecracker and Sage. You saw more of the former than the latter in the recent trailer, and it is clear already that she is hosting some sort of cable-news style show. She also could easily be in Homelander’s pocket, as he is looking for a lot of people to blindly support him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

