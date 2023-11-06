Upload season 3: Where is Mildred?

As we get close to the end of Upload season 3 over at Prime Video, doesn’t it feel right to ask about Mildred now? This character, the grandmother of Ingrid, was one of the more delightful residents of Lakeview within the first two seasons. She was presented as a black-and-white avatar based on an image from the past, and over time developed a pretty hilarious relationship with Luke.

Yet, for this season so far, the character has been MIA — what gives with that?

If we had to wager some sort of guess as to what’s happening right now, it is that Mildred’s absence is a casualty of the amount of real estate that the show does or does not have at the moment. There are only eight episodes in this season, and most of those are around half an hour in length, if not slightly more. Because there are two versions of Nathan Brown to attend to, plus a more fleshed-out story in the real world, this is limiting the amount of time we can spend with some familiar faces.

Of course, the omission of this character does still matter when you think about how lonely Luke has been as of late. Is this a case of that relationship running its course? Most likely, but it is still strange not having her around given the overall impact that she has had on the world of the show so far. Also, it’s another connection to Ingrid and, in theory, it would give her someone else to talk to.

Of course, one interesting quirk with Mildred is that she’s already been played by multiple people through the first two seasons. Who knows what form she could take if she comes back for something more down the road?

Do you miss Mildred as a key part of Upload season 3 over on Prime Video?

