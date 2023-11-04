Upload season 3 finale spoilers: Big cliffhanger incoming?

As we prepare for the Upload season 3 finale on Prime Video, why not have at least some sort of discussion about cliffhangers?

First things first, we should note that it is rather strange to even imagine the idea that this show is going to tie together all of its loose ends. Remember that there have been cliffhangers aplenty on the show in the past; also, there is no indication that this is the final season.

Based on where things stand at the moment, it feels like we almost have to have a season 4 to tie together everything that we’re thinking about at this point. After all, consider some of the following stories that need to be resolved: Nathan’s survival in the real world, Nathan’s clone, what is really going on with Choak, whether or not Ingrid will ever find happiness, is Luke going to be lonely forever, and also whether or not Nathan and Nora can make their relationship work in the real world. There are a ton of things that the producers do need to address here and at some point, we think that they will touch on all of them. Really, it’s just a matter of when — a few could make it into the finale, but not all of them.

The only concern that we have with Upload season 3 is that the cast have been unable to promote it due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. With that being said, though, you can make the same argument about the rest of the shows on TV right now.

Above all else…

We do hope that the season 3 finale does give us some sort of specific threat to keep our eyes fixated on moving forward. As funny as the show remains, the one critique that we would have for this season is that it has been a little scattershot and there hasn’t been enough of a consistent narrative. Of course, a part of the problem is that Prime Video needs to give it more than eight episodes. Why can’t we get ten?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Upload season 3 finale right now

What do you think we’re going to see on the Upload season 3 finale?

Do you think that there’s going to be a big cliffhanger at the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







