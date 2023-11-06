Virgin River season 5 spoilers: Holiday special teases

As so many of you are aware of right now, Virgin River season 5 is going to bring you a two-episode holiday event later this month! This is a chance to offer up some closure on a number of different stories and, beyond that, give you a handful of really fun moments at the same exact time.

So what story stands out first and foremost right now? We don’t think the answer to that is all that complicated, at least for the time being. We want to know if Mel’s biological father is really in Virgin River and, beyond just that, who they really are. Why wouldn’t we want to get an answer to this at this point? Beyond just this, of course we are curious to see Charmaine finally give birth and with that, end the longest TV pregnancy in history. (Or, at the very least, it feels that way.)

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show right now, you can get a couple of new teases behind the scenes for the upcoming holiday event. We would not classify either one of these as some jaw-dropping spoiler but really, the idea is to just get people excited and build up anticipation for whatever is coming up next. If the folks at Netflix are able to pull that off, then mission accomplished.

Now, we do tend to think that there will be a real effort behind the scenes here to ensure that the holiday episodes are a little bit lighthearted and fun, even if there are some big story moments here and there. After all, remember that the bulk of the fifth season was pretty heartbreaking at times, so it would be nice to see things left off on a lighter note, even if it wasn’t a permanent one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Virgin River now, including more discussion about season 6

What do you most want to see moving into the Virgin River season 5 holiday special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are other great things coming!

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







