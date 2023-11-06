Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Final HoH (part 2) preview

We don’t think that this will surprise a lot of people out there, but part 2 of the final HoH is coming soon to Big Brother 25. What’s going to happen? Well, let’s just say we’re happy to set the stage now!

First, here’s a quick reminder here that Matt won the first part of the final HoH, which should make Jag consider again how bad a move it was to keep him within the game. This was based around endurance to some degree, and it seems as though it went on for a good couple of hours. Jag has already second-guessed his decision — he doesn’t feel bad on a personal level, but he knows that Felicia would not have done anywhere near as well in that comp.

Moving forward, we are now gearing up for a part 2 showdown between Jag and Bowie Jane where one of them will square off against Matt in part 3. Our feeling is that this will be both physical and mental in nature, as you have to move around and lay out events over the course of the season. It may not be all that different from the final four Veto at the end of the day.

On paper, we do give Jag the edge and this would set up a really good showdown on finale night. Of course, here the question comes down to whether or not he would again make a bad choice in keeping Matt in the game, even though there’s a pretty good chance he would lose to him within the final two. Jag may view it differently, mostly because he has had a final two with Bowie jane for at least the last little while.

What do you want to see transpire in part 2 of the final HoH on Big Brother 25?

