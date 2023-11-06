Chicago Med season 9: How many episodes will we get?

Rest assured, Chicago Med season 9 is going to be coming to NBC at some point in the 2023-24 season. Yet, many questions remain.

Take, for starters, the simple one about episode count. How many stories could we conceivably get between now and May? It is worth noting that pending some last-minute surprise, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which the network is going to shake things up and prolong the season past their typical spot.

Now, provided the SAG-AFTRA gets resolved soon (fingers crossed), it does seem like Wolf Entertainment has some sort of plan already in the works. According to a report from Deadline, the idea here is to give us a 13-episode season 9 of the medical drama. For those wondering, this is pretty similar to what we are going to be getting from both the other One Chicago series as well. The producers of these shows are typically pretty good at making the most of their time and by virtue of that, they may figure out a way to get a lot of episodes made in a pretty compressed window.

The first thing that needs to happen once the strike is resolved, though, is try to stabilize your season 9 cast. We can assume that a number of familiar faces are going to be back for more, but one person will not in Nick Gehlfuss. The season 8 finale was written to be his final one as Will Halstead and now, we just have to wait and see if there will be a new lead brought on board. It’s also possible, of course, that the show just promotes from within since they have such a big ensemble already.

When can you expect new episodes back?

For now, our hope remains a late January or February start. We do think no matter what is decided, it makes sense to schedule things in a way where you can get a ton of stories on the air all at once.

Related – Is Taylor Kinney going to be coming back to Chicago Fire?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 9?

Do you think that we are going to be seeing thirteen episodes? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







