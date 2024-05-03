Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: May 2024 hopes

With us now entering May, we know that there is going to be some great Yellowjackets season 3 news on the horizon … right?

Well, for those who have not heard as of yet, we are just a matter of days away from the start of production! This is a momentous occasion that has been long in the making, especially since the start of filming was pushed back for a good while due to the industry strikes last year. (The writers’ room started last year and, one day later, the strikes began.)

So is there going to be anything more said about a premiere date this month? We’d love to say that a ton of good news is going to be shared, but let’s be realistic here — it is better to keep your hopes realistic here, all things considered. A start date is more likely to be announced this fall, and we could end up actually seeing the show on the air when we get around to early 2025. This is, at the very least, the idea that makes the most sense, especially when you consider the fact that we’ve already been told that Showtime is not bringing it back this year.

So what is the actual story going to be here?

Let’s just say that the story is going to be messy, deadly, and complex. Following what happened to Natalie in the present, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing the other survivors try to pick up the pieces. Will they be able to move forward? Well, let’s just say that is complicated. There may still be that fear that the wilderness will keep on coming for everyone.

Meanwhile, in the past we tend to think spring is coming — and that’s a welcome thought for the survivors, given that the cabin has been burned down.

What are you most excited to see from Yellowjackets season 3, no matter when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

