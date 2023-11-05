Doctor Who spoilers: EP on Neil Patrick Harris as Toymaker

As we prepare for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebration later this week, there are many things to be excited for. What stands out for now? well, that is rather simple: A chance to see Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker. This is a villain that had not been seen within the franchise over the past several decades and yet, here he will come back to square off against David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor — which is both similar and different from who he has played in the past.

Of course, every great hero needs a great villain, and this appears to be the big crux of Neil’s casting on the show.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and see what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say in a new interview with Total Film:

“You need an extraordinary actor to match David at the height of his powers … Bear in mind that this is David’s TARDIS, his Doctor, his name in the titles. It’s not easy for guest stars to come into that. You need that size, you need that experience, you need that skill to match him, otherwise you’re in danger that the Doctor will tap-dance all around you. That’s what Neil brings… a vast performance that is properly terrifying.”

We do not anticipate that Harris’ run on the show is going to last beyond what we see in the third part of the anniversary event, largely because there’s a new Doctor coming in via Ncuti Gatwa. With that, of course, could come an opportunity to reinvent the show and create new characters. Still, you never want to say never in these situations, since there could very well be opportunities for other great stuff down the road!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who now, including more details on what lies ahead

What are you most excited to see entering the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who from top to bottom?

Are you especially psyched for Neil Patrick Harris? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







