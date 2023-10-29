Doctor Who 60th anniversary: See new ‘The Giggle’ poster

It should be clear to a lot of diehard fans out there that the Doctor Who 60th anniversary will be an event like no other. Just consider what we’re getting here! You have three episodes with the return of Russell T. Davies behind the scenes. Not only that, but you have David Tennant and Catherine Tate back on-screen, and all of it will eventually lead to the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor.

For the sake of this piece, though, we actually want to cast light on someone rather particular in the Toymaker, a villain from decades past that is making his grand return with “The Giggle,” the third part of the special airing in December. If you head over to the link here, you can see a new poster with that character front and center.

So what makes “The Giggle” and the Toymaker so interesting? Well, at least a part of it has to be the presence of Neil Patrick Harris as the character. We know that he can be a really comedic actor thanks to some of his past roles, but he is also capable of a good bit of whimsy at the same time. This was a big part of what makes him so fun to watch, especially here since he could be taking a more diabolical turn. Given how rare it is to see American actors land big roles on Doctor Who as a whole, we are excited to see what he brings to the table here, even if it is only a one-episode gig.

Once the three-part special is over, we know that a season 14 proper will be kicking off with Gatwa front and center. That will debut during the holidays, so you won’t be forced to wait too long to check that out.

