Doctor Who 60th anniversary special premiere date revealed!

Do you want to learn more about when the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is coming back onto BBC One? Let’s just say that we have some good news within!

Today, the folks over at the network as well as Disney+ revealed that on Saturday, November 25, the first of the three specials is going to arrive. You are going to see “The Star Beast” that week, “Wild Blue Yonder” on December 2, and then finally “The Giggle” to close things off on December 9. These three episodes have the enormous challenge of finding a way to celebrate decades’ worth of entertainment, while also introducing the next era of the show with Russell T. Davies at the helm. Meanwhile, you are also going to see the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, and eventually, Ncuti Gatwa is going to make his own grand debut as the next Doctor.

The big change for fans of Doctor Who here is precisely what is happening here when it comes to this airing over on Disney+ in parts of the world aside from the UK. There are some positive things that are coming with this change, including the chance for the show to work with significantly larger budgets than we have seen in the past. This will allow the show to better compete with other global sci-fi / fantasy franchises. The goal here of course is to appeal to longtime fans of The Doctor and their companions, but also to bring in new fans who have never seen the show before.

After all, one of the greatest things about this franchise has long been its ability to constantly reinvent itself. We’ve seen that happen a number of times over the years, and we don’t see any reason why that would stop happening at this particular point.

Now, let’s just hope that this three-part event (which will also feature Neil Patrick Harris) will live up to the hype.

