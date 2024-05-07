Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now entering the month of May, what can we say about an Outer Banks season 4 premiere date over at Netflix?

First and foremost here, it’s worth noting that we are going to see these characters back in action before the end of the year — that’s not something you have to worry about. Filming has been ongoing for a good while now, and all signs point to an official reveal happening before too long.

Will it be this month? Well, let’s just say that the odds of that are pretty darn low. In general, we tend to think that a season 4 premiere date could be revealed over the summer, with the show actually coming back in the fall. That gives the editors plenty of time to get everything else together with this batch of episodes. Given how popular Outer Banks has proven to be over the years, rushing things along at this point would feel like a pretty mindless decision.

One more thing that you have to wonder about here is simply this: Will the season be split up into halves? Not every show has been divided up on the streaming service over the years, but we do tend to think that more and more of them are going to shift to a two-part format. This is what we’re seeing for Emily in Paris, for example, and we are also about to see it for Bridgerton. This is a move that allows all of these shows to stay in the conversation longer, which we do think is something that a lot of them are craving at the end of the day.

Will we get a season 5?

For the time being, there is still hope — but nothing has been officially announced as of this moment.

