Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: More Netflix confirmation

Just in case you needed more confirmation that Outer Banks season 4 is officially going to premiere on Netflix this year, we’ve got it!

Of course, some strong evidence of this has already been happening behind the scenes for a good while now. Just remember that production is close to being wrapped up at this point, and signs suggest that it will be next month. From there, you just have to get into editing and the other key parts of post-production, but the streaming service has been committed for a while into making sure that this is done in plenty of time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Outer Banks will absolutely turn back up in the second half of this year, and we tend to think that late summer / fall is the most likely scenario here. The whole objective has to be just working to ensure that you find a window that makes the most sense for the show’s long-term success, not that we think this is going to be altogether difficult here. This show has as loyal a following as any that you are going to see out there!

Our sentiment here is the same as it has been for a while, and that includes the high probability that we are going to be seeing some sort of firm premiere date revealed this summer, potentially at a Tudum fan event. That is the sort of venue where it would make sense to get some more info out there about the future, and also quite possibly a teaser.

Is this going to be the final season?

Well, that remains to be seen for the time being. We tend to think that there is a good chance we see something more and yet, we also know that Netflix shows are not known for having a particularly long lifespan. No matter when it ends, let’s just hope there is a chance for proper closure.

What do you most want to see on Outer Banks season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

