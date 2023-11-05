Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9: Dwight, Sherry heal

We had a feeling that Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 would be emotional, and it absolutely was for Dwight and Sherry. With that being said, we would also argue that this was pretty emotional in a way that was very different than what we saw on the series in the past.

If there is one thing that we would say to describe this particular story, it all comes back to the title here in “Sanctuary.” So much of this story was all about these characters trying to find a better sense of freedom and understanding of the world that surrounded them. For Dwight in particular, this meant him coming back from the edge and realizing that trauma can bring people together.

Was there a lot here that necessarily furthered along the main story? Well, that’s a hard thing to describe. The only thing that we can say with some confidence is that it allowed Dwight and Sherry the chance to move forward together and if this was the end of their story for whatever reason, it makes sense. They have gone through so much since the very start of the show and yet, they’ve persevered through it all. Even when times got difficult, they found their way to the other side. There is something inspirational that comes from that, and we do think that they also now recognize further that there are some other characters who they can lean on, as well.

It does feel obvious coming out of this story that some of the bigger struggles this season are obviously getting pushed until a little bit further down the road. By that, we of course mean more of what’s happening when it comes to people like Madison and Troy, who are going to be squaring off soon based on what we’ve seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

