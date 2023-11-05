Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10: ‘Keeping Her Alive’

As we do get prepared now for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10 on AMC, there is a lot to be curious about.

So, where should we start off at this particular moment? It feels like a pretty fair place is noting that the title for this installment is “Keeping Her Alive,” and that could end up meaning a great deal. This could be a story that is all about answers for Madison, in particular when it comes to either Alicia or a way to help PADRE. If nothing else, Kim Dickens is going to be front and center for a good chunk of the story.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10 synopsis below:

Madison makes a discovery that could lead her to the answers she seeks.

Could the show really confirm in this episode whether or not Alicia is alive? That’s a crazy thing to consider, given the fact that there are still two after the fact here. Yet, there is no guarantee that she actually appears here, as that is something that could be saved for some other point down the road. If you are the folks over at AMC right now, the thing that you most likely want to ensure is that there are reasons to watch the rest of the way.

Even though it’s clear that Fear the Walking Dead has been far more inconsistent than any other show in the franchise, we still want a great ending here! Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that it happens.

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10 when it arrives on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

