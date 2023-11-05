Magnum PI season 5: Is a two-episode finale event likely?

What is NBC doing to do when it comes to the end of Magnum PI season 5? At the moment, we still have our fair share of questions. That is especially the case within the context of some of what we have learned recently.

If you are not aware of what we are talking about at present, let’s keep it relatively simple: The network has confirmed now that there are no new episodes on either November 22 or November 29. That means that following the next new episode of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series on November 15, the show will be on hiatus until at least December 6. This means that if there is a new episode every week from there until the finale, the fifth season (and potentially the series) will end on December 27.

Is NBC really going to want to do that? Let’s just say that we have our reservations, largely because few major networks ever choose to put new episodes of scripted content out between Christmas and New Year’s. This is just a time in which there is not all that much in the way of programming around.

Because of this, let’s just say not to be surprised if NBC opts to air the finale as a two-episode event on December 20. This enables them to air the full show before Christmas to avoid a ratings drop. Also, all indications are that there were nine episodes of Quantum Leap that were filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. This would allow both shows to wrap up, at least for the time being, on the same night.

Note that this is not a prediction based on the information that we have. Also, note that we’re still hoping for a Magnum PI season 6! If you feel the same way, the best thing that you can do is to keep watching the show live. Also, remember to tell your friends to do the same exact thing or to stream on Peacock! The first four seasons, meanwhile, are available on Amazon Freevee.

