Magnum PI season 5 episode 16: Patrick Fabian set to debut

As we prepare for Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 to eventually arrive, let’s just say we have some additional good news.

In a post on Twitter this week, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that this upcoming episode will feature the debut of Better Call Saul alum Patrick Fabian, who played the incredible Howard Hamlin on that series. This is a tremendous get for the upcoming stretch of episodes, as we know that he is set to recur.

So who is he set to play? There are not too many details out there, but it feels like he will be an adversary based on what showrunner Eric Guggenheim told TV Guide a little bit earlier this year:

Midway through Part 2, we’re actually going to introduce a new antagonist played by the incredible Patrick Fabian from Better Call Saul. I think that is the first time I’ve shared that! He’s absolutely terrific.

We don’t think it’s surprising at all that Fabian is fantastic, and we hope he’ll get some good opportunities to act opposite Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks. While no one may want to root for the antagonist, the great thing about these sort of roles is that they bring up new dimensions in some of the people you’ve already come to know and love. They challenge them, and it’s exciting that at this point in the series there are chances to still learn something more about our main characters.

At some point between now and when episode 16 airs, we presume that there will be a little bit more of an opportunity to learn about this character and how he fits into the Magnum PI world. For now, it’s easy to just sit back and be happy he’s here! He does join a run of awesome guest stars who have surfaced in Hawaii over the years, including Ken Jeong, Janel Parrish, Corbin Bernsen, and many more.

