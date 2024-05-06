All American season 6 episode 7 spoilers: New Year’s Eve

Next week on All American season 6 episode 7, you’re going to see Spencer and some other characters ring in a major holiday. This time around, it’s New Year’s Eve! We love stories that are set around this time, mostly because there aren’t too many set traditions and it gives the writers a chance to be creative. Also, you tend to see a lot of events set within a relatively close period of time.

Could there be some romance in here? Absolutely, but also a good bit of drama. This is a pivotal point in the story, as well as a key point in a lot of characters’ lives. It would be weird if we didn’t see something like this, all things considered.

To get a few more details now on what’s ahead, check out the full All American season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

It’s New Year’s Eve and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) are determined to ring in the new year together despite several interruptions that arise throughout the day. Elsewhere, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets advice on how to navigate a sensitive topic with Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Asher (Cody Christian) comes clean to Jaymee (guest star Miya Horcher) about a secret he’s been keeping (#607). Finally, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is pushed to her limit. The episode was directed by Jes Macallan and written by Jameal Turner. Original airdate 5/13/2024.

This feels like the sort of story that is going to contain a few emotional reveals, even if it does not necessarily answer some of the biggest questions. A lot of people have. What are some of those? Well, we tend to think they revolve mostly around the career paths for Spencer, Jordan, and others close to the end of the season.

Related – Get some more news right now on the end of All American this season

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 6 episode 7 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







