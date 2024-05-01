All American: Homecoming season 3 premiere date set

If you have been eager for a long time to get more news on All American: Homecoming season 3, this story is right up your alley!

Today, the folks over at The CW confirmed that on Monday, July 8, the spin-off is going to be kicking off — this coincides with the penultimate episode of All American season 6. If you missed the news previously, the football drama recently added two episodes to its season 6 run, which brings its overall count to 15. There is a chance that this could be the final season for several main characters, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

After all, this article is more about All American: Homecoming, and we know that the second season ended with a big cliffhanger when it comes to Simone’s romantic life. To get more about that, but also what is ahead for a number of other characters, take a look at the attached synopsis (per Deadline) below:

In Season 3, Simone deals with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in Season 2, but romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea (Camille Hyde), the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR (Sylvester Powell) struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam (Mitchell Edwards), Keisha (Netta Walker) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success.

Is this going to be the final season? Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we’d say that with all of The CW’s domestically-produced shows, this has to be a concern. Watch with the idea that this could be possible.

