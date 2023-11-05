Yellowstone season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Only Devils Left’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 2 episode 4 arrive … and there is quite a bit you should know.

Take, for starters, the fact that there is only one episode airing this time around, and it will be coming your way at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. What’s going on here? Well, the idea is to air this episode and then follow that with the first two episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a move deliberately designed in order to ensure that there are some viewers who migrate over to Paramount+.

So what will the story be in episode 4, provided that you haven’t had a chance to see that already? For more, go ahead and check out the full Yellowstone season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Only Devils Left” – John’s enemies strike a direct hit on the Yellowstone. John forms an unlikely alliance. Kayce has his first day as a livestock officer, on YELLOWSTONE, Sunday, Nov. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM) on the CBS Television Network.

How many seasons could CBS eventually air?

This is something that we’re curious about right now given that in theory, you could end up seeing the series stick around until we get all the way to the Super Bowl. That may seem rather crazy in theory, but could it actually work? The network may not have a lot of other programming, and we do think that they could probably get to around the end of season 3, which had one of the craziest cliffhangers of all time.

Of course, in order to make that happen, there would have to be some episodes that are doubled up here and there — not that this would be all that different from what they are doing now.

