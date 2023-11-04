Yellowstone season 5: How will follow-up series 2024 work?

As so many of you may be aware at the moment, the second and final part of Yellowstone season 5 is coming to Paramount Network in November 2024. That is a long time to wait, and it is hard to present a lot of silver linings to that at the moment.

If there is one thing that people out there should be psyched about on some level now, it is the presence of a follow-up series already confirmed. The title here is 2024 and in some ways, it feels like a culmination of everything, whether it be the flagship series or some of the Paramount+ prequels we have seen over the years. There will be most likely some loose ends left to explore at the Dutton Ranch here after the end of the main show, but how many? Are a number of original characters going to return?

Given how far away we are from seeing the new series premiere, you can’t be altogether shocked at the notion that few details are out there. Yet, a report from Variety notes that the spin-off “will feature new cast members and locations with some crossover characters as well.” That seems to signal that on some level, we will go beyond just the Yellowstone and into some other places as well. Sure, Texas could be a possibility, given that Taylor Sheridan does have the 6666 Ranch at his disposal and he’s already stationed both Jimmy and Emily there. The two didn’t have a ton of screen time in the first half of the season, but we’ve long assumed that this was going to change on some level moving forward.

What about Matthew McConaughey?

We know that there have been rumors surrounding him and the Yellowstone franchise for many months now, and something could still happen. We would just say, for now, to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to a lot of this.

