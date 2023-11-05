The Rookie season 6: How many episodes to now expect?

Rest assured, we are absolutely excited to see the eventual arrival of The Rookie season 6 on ABC at some point. Are we going to be waiting for a good while to see it? It certainly feels that way.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say — the cast and crew are eager to get back to work, but everything hinges at the moment on the state of the SAG-AFTRA strike. We remain hopeful that the actors are going to get a fair deal soon based on the current state of negotiations and if that happens, we are going to have a chance to see everyone back in production over the course of the next several weeks.

According to a report from TVLine, it does at least seem as though we’ve got a relatively good sense now of what the folks at the network want to do. This could include a run of around ten episodes, which is obviously much shorter than what we had back over the past few years. Remember that ABC isn’t going to extend the season past May — hence, why we are not getting a larger episode order than this. Our hope is that the Nathan Fillion series will be back at some point in February at the latest, but it could also be March depending on production schedules.

As for the state of The Rookie: Feds, let’s just say that somehow, the future for the spin-off show is still a little bit hazy. We do think that the network is at least somewhat interested; otherwise, they would have canceled it months ago! At this point, they mostly want to see how it would fit with everything else that they currently have as a part of their roster.

