The Rookie season 6: Big news from behind the scenes!

If you are very much excited to check out The Rookie season 6 on ABC down the road, let’s just say here’s another reason to be. Based on the new information that we have right now, the writers are very-much intent on bringing more to the table — and immediately!

Here is some of what we can go ahead and tell you right now. According to a new report coming in now via TVLine, the writers’ room has kicked off for the latest edition of the Nathan Fillion show. There is no confirmed start of production date as of yet, and there won’t be until we get to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike. If you needed another reminder that a certain amount of patience is required before we go from point A to point B, this is it. The actors are still working to get a fair deal!

Are there are a number of things that we are super excited about entering the new season? You better believe it! Just remember that at the end of season 5, we saw a situation where there were a ton of possibilities for multiple characters moving forward. Bradford and Chen are finally in a romantic relationship, there is constant change within the LAPD, and there are still questions aplenty about the future of Feds.

Honestly, it is the latter situation that may be creating the most uncertainty within the writers’ room right now. Just remember for a moment that there probably won’t be many crossovers for the early part of season 6 while things are figured out there — and honestly, there’s a chance that there may not be any at all! That is something that you have to consider and prepare for at this point.

