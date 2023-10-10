Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC, October 10, 2023?

Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Are we about to get so much more good stuff from Nathan Fillion and the cast?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that there is a reason to be hopeful for more down the road. Remember that the writers’ strike is now over and with that, everyone can start to prepare for whatever the next phase of the series is going to be. Unfortunately, this does not mean that filming is about to be underway, or that the SAG-AFTRA strike is done. That needs to be tied together for production to begin and while we are hopeful that it will soon, we certainly do not think that anything is altogether guaranteed.

So provided that the actors’ strike is done over the course of the next several weeks, what could that mean when it comes to a possible premiere date? We’d love nothing more than to see it back at some point over the course of January, and we do know that this is a priority for some broadcast networks. Given that so many of these shows have been off the air for such a long time, they want nothing more than to have them back around soon. This will help to establish patterns and beyond that, allow them to have additional seasons down the road.

The biggest question that we have right now with The Rookie is, ironically, whether or not it is going to be joined by the spin-off The Rookie: Feds. This series is one of them few out there that is still facing a somewhat-uncertain future. Hopefully, we find out about its season 2 fate by around the time the SAG-AFTRA strike wraps up.

In general, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for great things, no?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right away

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 6, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







