Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? The state of season 6

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? It may not come as some sort of huge shock, but there is a lot to say about the future. What is the struggle right now? That’s actually not that complicated: Having to wait around in order to get more into it.

First and foremost here, though, let’s talk about where things stand as of this writing — there is no new episode of the Nathan Fillion series on the air tonight and beyond just that, there are still no plans for them over the next few months, either. The reason behind this is the same as it has been, and is tied very much to what happened with the WGA strike. The official start of the writers’ room was very-much delayed because of that and while things are changing now with the strike over, the schedule has been pushed back.

Beyond this, there is also the SAG-AFTRA strike to think about — even if we remain rather confident at the moment that the writers are going to get a fair deal and we’ll get something more on that at some point within the reasonably near future.

For the time being, our expectation is that we could have new episodes by the time we get around to February, and the idea of something in the 10-13 episode range makes a good bit of sense. That would allow the producers to be able to at least tell a story with a defined beginning, middle, and end, while also giving us some nice standalone arcs in there, as well.

Of course, in the midst of all of this we still have to wait and see if we are going to get a season 2 of The Rookie: Feds — that remains up in the air.

