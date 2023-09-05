The Rookie season 6 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Now that we are in the thick of September, are we about to get some big news when it comes to The Rookie season 6? Is that too much to ask for?

Of course, we know that there are a lot of different question marks out there related to the future of the Nathan Fillion drama, especially since at this point usually, we are weeks away from the premiere! Now, however, we’re four months into the writers’ strike and there isn’t any direct path to production kicking off. Even if there were scripts, the SAG-AFTRA strike is more than a month and a half in at this point, and it does not appear that there is any end in sight with that, either.

ABC confirmed months ago that The Rookie and most of their typical scripted fare would not be on TV this fall, so we can’t say that we’re stunned by where things stand in regards to that. The thing that is a little more concerning at this point is the oh-so-simple fact that we are getting increasingly nervous about the show not being on in January. If there are no deals to end the strikes this month, then it looks like February would be the earliest The Rookie could come back. Meanwhile, we wouldn’t expect anything more than a 10-13 episode season.

At the end of the day, this is one of those situations where the dispute takes however long it takes for writers and actors to get a fair deal, and ABC suffers by keeping the show off the air. Remember that they also still have not decided whether to bring back The Rookie: Feds for more. They are clearly waiting to see when the strikes end to figure that out and while they may have some belief in the spin-off, it didn’t generate the same ratings as the original.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie now, including other discussion pertaining to the future

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 6, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







