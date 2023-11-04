The Last of Us season 2: What’s the next announcement?

The Last of Us season 2 is going to be coming to HBO at some point in 2025 — that has been confirmed. Could it change? Sure, but we don’t believe it will happen before then. Filming will not be happening until at least the start of next year, and this is the sort of show that requires a lot of time to film and be put together after the fact.

Save for the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike (which obviously holds a lot of repercussions when it comes to the end of the show), what will the next show-related announcement be? Allow us to theorize about that for a moment…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Is the next thing directly related to this show we hear going to be tied to the casting of Abby? There are plenty of rumors out there that the producers already have a good sense of who they want for the role and while things could easily change, we do think that this is something that they will reveal before the start of production. The character is hugely important for The Last of Us: Part II (which serves as the basis for the games), and also is one of the biggest castings they have to reveal.

There is, of course, another pretty simple reason why the folks at the network should want this casting out there now. Let’s just put it like this: They would be out of their minds to let some paparazzi photo on set reveal who is playing Abby before they do. They won’t reveal anything until after the SAG-AFTRA strike, but we are crossing our fingers and hoping that we will hear about who is taking on this part in the relatively near future.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Last of Us season 2 and its premiere date now

Who do you most want to see play Abby moving into The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and/or casting hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming your way here before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







