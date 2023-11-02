The Last of Us season 2 release date: HBO confirms plans

We know that The Last of Us season 2 has been ordered for some time as HBO, just as a good percentage of the story is set.

So what have we learned today when it comes to a premiere date? Well, let’s just say that there is a little bit more news that we’re happy to share now.

Speaking per TVLine, HBO boss Casey Bloys has confirmed that the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series will kick off in 2025, which is something that a lot of people suspected a good while back. This show would have been filming already were it not for the SAG-AFTRA strike; based on where things now stand, the plan is to get things back underway early on in 2024. Filming will most likely take several months and after that, there is a lot of work that will be done when it comes to post-production.

As for what’s happening when it comes to the story…

The Last of Us season 2 is of course going to be based in part on the second game of the same name, and there will be some differences, as well. Namely, we know that there is a season 3 for the series likely coming, especially since the second season won’t cover the entirety of the source material.

Beyond a specific return date, the big question we have right now is who will be cast to play Anna, one of the most notorious characters from The Last of Us: Part II. This is someone who has to be physically imposing, and there are only a select number of people who would really work in the part.

No matter when the show comes back on HBO, just know that the network will push hard to make the next chapter a success. After all, season 1 was a smash hit, perhaps even bigger than anyone projected in advance!

