The Last of Us season 3: What is already planned?

For those of you have not heard already, work is back underway on The Last of Us season 2 for HBO. While the cast and crew will not be on set until after the SAG-AFTRA strike, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann do have the opportunity now post-writers’ strike to develop out the rest of the story. We know that there’s a lot of big events that are going to happen over the course of this season … but there also may be stuff left over.

With that in mind, what can we say at this point when it comes to season 3 — and is that answer anything at all? There are a few things to get into here.

First and foremost here, we should begin by noting that The Last of Us does not technically have a season 3 renewal yet, but it feels like a foregone conclusion. Both Mazin and Druckmann both have noted in the past that there are no plans to have season 2 be the final version of the show, and it doesn’t see as though all of The Last of Us: Part II will be included in season 2.

So has there been anything planned, then, for the third season? Well, “plan” is a pretty vague term to describe what we are looking at here. Our feeling is that creative show may at least have some sort of tentative ideas for what they want to do with those episodes, and also the stories from the games to be saved for that point. Writers often do like to know where they are going, especially when it comes to an adaptation.

With all of this being said, we hardly think that there are season 3 episodes written right now. By and large, the top priority has to remain working to ensure that season 2 is exceptional and lives up to all of the hype that is out there. The first season, after all, was one of HBO’s biggest hits in ages. The bar has been set high.

