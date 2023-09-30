The Last of Us season 2 inches closer to filming; what it means

For those out there who are excited to see The Last of Us season 2 over on HBO, know this: We’re getting closer to production starting up!

With that being said, it is also worth noting that we’re still a ways away from actually seeing it happen. With the WGA strike now over, we know that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann can get back to working on the story for the next batch of episodes. They had started the writing process prior to the strike and now, the hope is that in the months to come, we will hear more about production plans. (It has already been confirmed that filming will relocate from Calgary to Vancouver for the next season.)

Now, we should note that before filming can actually begin, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still underway and there is no immediate end in sight for that. While we are hoping that some sort of resolution is going to happen over the course of October, nothing is guaranteed.

Is season 2 still going to be coming out at some point in 2025?

More than likely, that is going to be the case! While there are likely going to be at least a few delays in production due to the strikes, they actually aren’t going to be as severe here as they were for some other shows across TV. We know that a show like this does require a decent amount of post-production work, but we don’t think that it is going to be the sort here that causes the entire series to be on hold until we get around to 2026 or anywhere close to that.

With all of this in mind, just prepare for what is sure to be a thrilling and pretty emotional season to come.

