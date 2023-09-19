The Last of Us season 2: Our hopes for this fall

What can we hope to see or learn about when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over the course of the fall? Let’s just say we have a few things on our mind at present!

First and foremost, let’s start off here with a reminder that once upon a time, the plan actually was for the HBO adaptation to be in production before the end of the year. After all, at least a good bit of the story was put together before the WGA strike began. However, the length of that strike, plus the one that began with the actors of SAG-AFTRA a couple of months ago, has clearly shaken that up a good bit. Plans have changed and now, there is no specific light at the end of the horizon.

Are there still reasons to hope that we could be getting some sort of news on the show before the end of the fall? Obviously, some of that will be strike-dependent but with the WGA and the streamers / studios meeting again tomorrow, we hope that we can start building towards a resolution. Beyond that, it’s also our hope that the end of the actors’ strike will soon follow. We don’t necessarily think that this means we’ll be getting to see production start and cameras rolling before December, but it may free up HBO and the producers to say a few more things.

Take, for starters, announce something when it comes to Abby, the much discussed character who is central to The Last of Us: Part II. It does seem as though the show’s producers already have a person tapped for the role, but these are the sort of things that will be revealed after the strike ends.

In the end, we don’t think there was ever a plan to see the second season on HBO next year — it’s going to be 2025. With that in mind, don’t expect any big announcements on premiere dates this fall.

